Wristbands required to watch Queen's coffin being sold on eBay for as much as $400

Turning a moment of sorrow into a business opportunity, mourners that wore wristbands required to attend Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state are now selling them for as much as $400.

Reportedly, over a dozen people have put the mentioned wristbands on sale on eBay, an online marketplace.

A seller on eBay posted the orange wristband with the description that it had 'never been worn'. Meanwhile, another posted a green-cloured wristband with the caption, "Previously used or worn orange wristband from the first 24 hours of the Queen laying-in-state in Westminster Hall."

The different coloured wristbands have been distributed by the authorities so that individuals can leave for water, food, and toilet and return to their spot without creating a ruckus.

The snaking queue to watch the Queen stretches over eight kilometres with the average waiting time hovering around 14-15 hours.

These souvenirs from an epochal moment like Queen's death can fetch a good price in the collector's market. The sellers understand this and are looking to make the most out of the situation.

It is pertinent to note that Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has been kept at Westminster Hall since Wednesday for the public to pay their respects. She will be kept there till Monday morning, after which she will be buried at the Windsor Chapel.

Celebrities queue up to pay their respects

As reported by WION, not only the public but celebrities are also queuing up to pay their respects to the Queen. Former England football team skipper David Beckham on Friday queued up for more than 13 hours alongside thousands of mourning compatriots to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a TV interaction, Beckham admitted that he was a great fan of the royal family growing up and felt he needed to pay his respects to the Queen before she was laid to rest perpetually.

"I thought by coming at 2 a.m. it was going to be a little bit quieter. I was wrong. Everybody had that in mind. The people here are all ages. There was an 84-year-old lady." said Beckham.

