Worst gift ever? Woman receives baked potato as Christmas bonus from company

We all have received office gifts during the holiday season that seem rather underwhelming or suggest that the office had put little to no effort into it. But no one may have had the misfortune as this woman who recently stated that her company gifted her a potato, albeit a baked one, as the Christmas bonus.

Amanda B, an X (formerly known as Twitter) user took to the platform to share her plight of receiving, probably the most disingenuous holiday gift of all time.

“My work is doing a potato bar as our Christmas bonus. I’m literally getting a hospital potato as a bonus,” Amanda wrote.

While the gift was tragic on its own, Amanda informed that her company was planning to tax the bonus too as the potato was worth $15.

“They also said it has a $15 value so it will be taxed on our next check. Does anyone need an assistant so I can just quit right now?” she added.

She also explained that the office had slashed down on other prospective 'bonus gifts' as it would have been too costly.

"A potato bar is baked potatoes with toppings. Also, this was what they decided after deciding frito pies were too expensive because the turkey chili would cost too much and after striking a beverage bar of water hot chocolate and apple cider was a no go due to drink policies." My work is doing a potato bar as our Christmas bonus. I'm literally getting a hospital potato as a bonus. They also said it has a $15 value so it will be taxed on our next check. Does anyone need an assistant so I can just quit right now? — Amanda B (@amandajpanda) December 12, 2023 × Watch | US: Oakland hosts Christmas celebration featuring Black Santas

Villain origin story

Upon putting her Christmas story on the internet, Amanda was flooded with a tonne of sympathetic messages. The post garnered more than 2.7 million views with the majority equally astounded at the offbeat bonus.

"How is it a bonus if you have to pay taxes on it?" asked one user, while another commented: "To actually charge employees for a potato bar they didn't ask for would be my villain origin story."

A third added: "I got a pair of socks. My CEO made $5 million."

After a little back and forth, Amanda asked her followers whether she should take advantage of the potato bar.

“Idk, you guys, do I show up with Tupperware and just get my $$$$ worth in sour cream?” she wrote.

A few days later, Amanda replied in the same thread, sarcastically 'enjoying' the loaded baked potato she had just received from the office.

“The moment you’ve all been waiting for, my $15 taxed potato,” she wrote alongside the photo.