US: Oakland hosts Christmas celebration featuring Black Santas
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 19, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
An amusement park in Oakland, California has a Santa Claus with a difference. Black people are playing Santa Claud here and they are huge hit with the kids like everywhere else.
