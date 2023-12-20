Video: Dog thrown off top of multi-storey car park by owner, had to be put down after injuries

Trigger warning: The story contains graphic details of the signs of brutal violence. Discretion is advised.

In a shocking incident in Australia, a 26-year-old dog owner Amy Judge threw her Maltese Shih Tzu, Princess, off the top floor of a multi-storey car park. The brutal act was captured on CCTV and Princess had to be put down due to severe injuries.

Judge was sentenced to 12 months in jail and has now been banned from owning an animal for 10 years after the cruel act. In a disturbing revelation, Judge confessed to her actions, claiming she had done the dog "a favour because all I did was hurt her and abuse her."

In a post on social media, she expressed guilt and disclosed the tragic event, stating, "I can't live with the lies anymore... I killed my dog, and I need the truth out in the open." She added, "Now everybody knows the truth, and I can put my mind at ease."

The court saw footage showing Judge arguing with her partner, Scott Frost. She was seen dangling Princess over the car park's edge, and allowing the dog to walk along the roof for eight minutes before ultimately throwing her off.

Frost received a fine of 2,500 Australian dollars and a three-year ban from owning animals for neglecting to seek veterinary care for Princess.

Magistrate Mark Millington, in delivering the sentence, characterised Judge's actions as a "planned, deliberate, and intentional act," leaving Princess for dead. Amy Lea Judge, 26, was sentenced in Midland Magistrates Court on Tuesday for the attack on her 10-year-old Maltese-Shih-Tzu mix named Princess.



Prosecutors called her behavior “egregious, callous and cruel.”



Kylie Green, inspector manager at the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) in Western Australia, labeled the incident as the "most distressing" in her 11-year career, describing it as a "callous and extremely confronting display of animal cruelty."

Watch | Singapore considering artificial islands to deal with rising sea levels × Judge wrote, "I can't live with the guilt, I threw my dog off the top story (sic) of a shopping centre car park and watched her fall to her death but she survived and needed to be put down due to how badly I injured her."