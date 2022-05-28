World's oldest man celebrates 113th birthday, shares the secret of long life

Juan Vicente Perez Mora, the world's oldest man, celebrated his 113th birthday on Friday (May 27). He shared the secret of his long life and it is drinking a glass of sugarcane hooch every day. It's basically a kind of liquor made from sugarcane. Friends and family attended a birthday mass celebrated to commemorate Perez Mora’s life. After blowing out the candles, the party continued outside the church.

ALSO READ | Scientists detect new type of extremely reactive substance in the Earth's atmosphere

A few days ago, he was officially confirmed as the oldest person living at 112 years and 253 days, as of 4 February 2022.

As per Guinness' press release, Perez Mora has 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

As noted by media reports, Perez Mora starts his day with a cup of coffee and also drinks a glass of aguardiente liquor.

Sugarcane hooch has apparently a minimum of 29 per cent alcohol. media reports mentioned that some brews go up to 60 per cent.

ALSO READ | This adorable robotic crab is the 'smallest-ever' remote-controlled walking robot

Perez Mora's health is fine and he doesn't take any medication, local physician Henrique Bujan as quoted by Daily Mail. Bujan said: "He seems totally fine to me."

Although, Perez Mora has slightly high blood pressure issues and hearing problems, which is basically due to his age.

His daughter Nelida Perez said as quoted by Daily Mail: "The most beautiful thing is to see him full of health every day. He does not have any disease that requires medical attention, or medicine or anything."

Perez Mora became the world's oldest person after Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, who was born on Feb. 11, 1909 in Spain, died in January aged 112 years and 341 days old.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.