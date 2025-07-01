'World's hottest police officer' goes viral as Fourth of July approaches

A police officer with the Hollywood, Florida, Police Department is going viral for her looks. Detective De Andrade has become the face of the Hollywood police department as the Fourth of July approaches and is being dubbed the "world's hottest police officer". The official Instagram page of the police department shows De Andrade urging people to follow the rules as they head to the beach on the holiday. The Hollywood police department lists things people should and should not do. De Andrade says in the video, "If you are heading to Hollywood Beach on the Fourth of July, here are some rules you have to follow."

"All rules are posted at each entrance to the sand — please take some time to review them before heading to the beach!" the detective says in the video. "Also, traffic during the weekend will be heavy. Parking spots and driveways will fill up quickly. Please prepare for traffic delays and plan accordingly. And remember, together we keep Hollywood safe," De Andrade adds. The accompanying note by the police department lists everything that people are not allowed to do at the beach. "Let’s celebrate responsibly! Our officers will be on duty to ensure public safety and compliance," the note ends.

In another video, Detective De Andrade can be seen with Fire Inspector Ramos of the Hollywood Fire Rescue. They warn people not to use fireworks and sparklers on Hollywood Beach on the Fourth of July. "We want to remind you that fireworks are not allowed on Hollywood Beach and the Broadwalk. These items aren't just prohibited, they are potentially dangerous. Fireworks can cause burns, eye injuries and other serious accidents, putting both users and people nearby at risk," De Andrade and Ramos say in the video.

Hollywood Detective De Andrade's other videos