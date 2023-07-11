World Population Day 2023: History, theme and significance

World Population Day 2023: Every year, July 11 is observed as World Population Day to raise awareness regarding the growing global population. The event was established by the United Nations Development Programme in 1989. This particular date was chosen to mark the event of Five Billion Day on 11 July 1989, the approximate date on which the world’s population reached five billion people. Since 1989, the day became an annual event and is observed with a theme every year.

The day not only focuses on raising awareness of the ever-growing world population but also starts a conversation on how to control this population. It raises awareness of various population issues such as the importance of family planning, gender equality, maternal health, and human rights. World Population Day: History and Significance The day came into effect on the suggestion of Dr KC Zachariach, a senior demographer at the World Bank. While press interest and general awareness in the global population surges at the increments of whole billions of people, the world population increases by 100 million approximately every 14 months.

The world population was estimated at 7,400,000,000 on February 6, 2016, and reached 7,500,000,000 on April 24, 2017. The world population hit 7,700,000,000 in 2019.

In November 2020, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), together with the central governments of Kenya and Denmark, convened a high-level conference in Nairobi to discuss world population. On World Population Day, advocates globally call on leaders, policymakers, grassroots organisers, institutions and others to help make reproductive health and right a reality for all. World Population Day: Theme of 2023 According to United Nations, the theme for this year's World Population Day is - 'Unleashing the Power of gender equality: Uplifting the voices of women and Girls to unlock our world’s infinite Possibilities.'

As per the UN, women and girls make up 49.7 per cent of the global population. Even after being half of the population, they are often ignored in discussions on demographics, with their rights violated in population policies.

“This pervasive injustice keeps women and girls out of school, the workforce and leadership positions; limits their agency and ability to make decisions about their health and sexual and reproductive lives; and heightens their vulnerability to violence, harmful practices and preventable maternal death, with a woman dying every two minutes due to pregnancy or childbirth”, reports the UN on its official website.

