WATCH | Glendale police officers save the day in epic wild goat chase!

A few Glendale police officers in the US state of Arizona found themselves caught up in a thrilling pursuit last Saturday. It all started when the authorities, over the weekend, received a distress call about two runaway goats spotted in the vicinity of 80th and Glendale avenues.

The situation not only posed a danger to motorists but also put the mischievous goats at risk, according to the police officials.

“This was not only a hazard to those commuting on the road but to the goats themselves,” Glendale police said.

With this in mind, the officers wasted no time and swiftly set off to the neighborhood, ready for the exciting adventure that awaited them. Goat on the run! As captured by one officer's body camera, the scene was nothing short of chaotic.

One of the goats sprinted through the streets, evading the pursuing officials with remarkable agility.

Despite the collective efforts of those attempting to catch the creature, it deftly maneuvered through yards, determined to escape capture.

However, undeterred by the goat's cunning tactics, an officer sprang into action, sprinting after the agile animal down the street.

After an intense pursuit, he managed to close the gap and seize the goat.

Filled with exhilaration, the officer couldn't contain his excitement, cheering, "Let's go! That's how we do it! That's how we do it, boys!"

Meanwhile, the second goat led another officer on a different adventure, as seen by their body camera footage.

Meanwhile, the second goat led another officer on a different adventure, as seen by their body camera footage.

The rebellious goat opted for an open field as its playground. Fortunately, this goat didn't put up much resistance, making the chase somewhat more manageable. Eventually, it was safely caught, bringing an end to its escapade. Both goats were happily reunited with their relieved owners, thanks to the diligent efforts of the Glendale police officers. A skilled officer on the case It's worth noting that one of the officers involved had prior experience in wrangling animals, media reports said.

Just a few weeks earlier, the officer assisted the department in rounding up a mule.