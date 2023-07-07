Here's why Guinness deactivated longest kiss world record

In an unprecedented move, Guinness deactivated the longest-kiss world record category in 2013 following safety concerns and conflicts with updated policies. The decision comes after a Thai couple, Ekkachai and Laksana Tiranarat, set the astonishing record for the longest kiss, lasting a staggering 58 hours and 35 minutes. The record-breaking smooch took place during an event organised by Ripley's Believe It or Not! in Pattaya, Thailand, beginning on February 12, 2013, and concluding on Valentine's Day.

During the event, nine couples competed for the coveted title, with one couple in their 70s lasting only 1 hour and 38 minutes due to the husband's inability to stand any longer. As the clock ticked, four couples remained, surpassing the previous record of 50 hours and 25 minutes set by two Thai men the previous year.

Ekkachai and Laksana, who had previously set the record in 2011, emerged victorious, winning a grand prize of 100,000 Thai Baht ($3,300; £2,131) and two diamond rings worth 100,000 Baht.

However, in light of the inherent dangers associated with the prolonged kissing challenge and conflicting rules, Guiness made the decision to deactivate the record category. What were the rules for the category? The rules required the kiss to be continuous, with lips touching at all times. If the lips were to part, the couple would be immediately disqualified. Contestants were permitted to consume liquids through a straw but without parting their lips.

They were also required to remain awake and stand without aid throughout the attempt, with no rest breaks allowed. Wearing adult nappies/diapers was strictly prohibited, although couples were allowed to use the toilet while still kissing under the watchful eye of a referee. What were the safety concerns? As the duration of the record attempts grew longer, participants faced the dangers of sleep deprivation, including potential psychosis.

Previous instances of competitors suffering ill effects during record attempts had already been reported.

In 1999, record holders Karmit Tzubera and Dror Orpaz from Israel were barely conscious after kissing for 30 hours and 45 minutes. They nearly fainted and required hospitalisation.

In 2004, Andrea Sarti from Italy had to be resuscitated with oxygen after kissing his girlfriend for 31 hours and 18 minutes, experiencing muscle cramps and requiring massage to alleviate pain.

Even in 2011, a participant passed out after just 30 minutes of kissing.

While the longest kiss record category is no longer monitored, Guiness has introduced a new challenge: the longest kissing marathon. What is the longest kissing marathon? The key difference in this category, as with all their "longest marathon" records, is that participants are allowed rest breaks.

After each continuous hour of kissing, challengers earn five minutes of rest, which can be accumulated if unused. Participants are permitted to sleep, eat, and separate their lips during these breaks, significantly reducing the risk of adverse effects such as passing out, suffering from psychosis, or requiring resuscitation.

Currently, there is no record holder for the longest kissing marathon, leaving the opportunity open for aspiring participants to claim this new title.