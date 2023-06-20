World Music Day 2023: Check its history, celebration, significance, quotes and wishes to send

World Music Day 2023: Also known as the Fete de la Musique, is an annual day to celebrate music across the world. Every year on June 21, we celebrate World Music Day. It is dedicated to promoting the art of music and encouraging participation among people. The day emphasises the diversity of musical expression worldwide. This day embraces all genres of music, including classical, hip-hop, and even jazz. Here's everything you need to know about World Music Day 2023:

World Music Day 2023: Date and History

Every year on June 21, the world celebrates World Music Day to celebrate the art. The day first originated in France in 1982. Back then, the French Minister of Culture, Jack Lang, 1981, conceived the idea of celebrating a day dedicated to music.

However, as cited by the Hindustan Times, another theory suggests that Joel Cohen in 1976 proposed the idea of an all-night music celebration to mark the beginning of the summer solstice, and since then the world has celebrated Music Day.

World Music Day 2023: Significance

World Music Day aims to make music an art form that is more consumed by younger generations. The day is also celebrated to make the space more inclusive, to urge people to explore the various genres of music, and to be welcomed by the new generation.

The best thing about World Music Day is that most of the concerts are conducted for free, and anyone can become a part of them.

World Music Day 2023: Theme

This year's theme has not yet been announced. But you can familiarise yourself with the theme of the previous year, 2022, "Music at the Intersections."

World Music Day 2023: Quotes and Wishes

I think music in itself is healing. It's an explosive expression of humanity. It's something we are all touched by. No matter what culture we're from, everyone loves music.- Billy Joel

One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain.- Bob Marley

Music is always changing and the changes are unpredictable.- Billy Sheehan

"May the sound of music trasport you to a world of puire bliss and your passion for the art of melodies. Happy World Music Day!"

"Sending you wishes on World Music Day. May you find passion and joy for the language of music!"

"When you are happy, you want to listen to songs with energy. You look for beats and rhythms but when you are sad, you look for the meaning of lyrics. There is music for every mood and every soul. A very Happy World Music Day to you!"

WATCH WION LIVE HERE