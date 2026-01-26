/World leaders, top business figures extend wishes to India on 77th Republic Day 2026

On the 77th Republic Day of India on Monday, (January 26, 2026), several global leaders, along with global business person extended greetings to New Delhi, highlighting strong partnerships, democratic values and cooperation across regions. At the Republic Day parade, New Delhi featured Antonio Costa, President of the European Council and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on the eve of the Republic Day that India and Europe are building “mutual resilience” through dialogue and partnership. “I’m so glad to be in India today. India and Europe have made a clear choice — the choice of strategic partnership, dialogue and openness,” she said in a post on social media platform X. President Ursula added that cooperation between India and Europe highlights a “fractured world that another way is possible.”

Similarly, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio also congratulated India, stating that cooperation between the two countries delivers “real results” in defence, energy and emerging sectors. “On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on your Republic Day,” Rubio said in a statement.

He underscored that India and the US share a “historic bond” and added that the Quad has strengthened stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Rubio further added that he looked forward to working with India to “advance our shared objectives in the year ahead.”

The US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs also said in a post on social media platform X: “Happy Republic Day, India! The US joins the people of India in celebrating your country’s adoption of the Constitution.”

The French Embassy in India also shared Republic Day wishes on X, recalling France’s role as the Chief Guest in 2024. “Warm greetings to the people of India as they come together to celebrate the 77th Republic Day,” the embassy said, and added that France looks forward to continuing its partnership with India and European allies to promote peace and prosperity.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and CEO Bill Gates sent their greetings

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his Republic Day message to President Droupadi Murmu, described China and India as “good neighbours, friends and partners”, Chinese state media reported. Xi emphasised the need for stronger cooperation and stable bilateral relations, according to the official Xinhua news agency.