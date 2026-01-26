/Can Iran sink USS Abraham Lincoln with its hypersonic missiles?

For Iran to hit the Lincoln, it must first find it. This is the "Kill Chain" problem. Hypersonic missiles are incredibly fast, but the satellites and drones used to target them are often slow or vulnerable to jamming. If the Lincoln is moving at 30 knots in "Ghost Mode," the targeting data sent to the missile at launch will be obsolete by the time the weapon arrives 10 minutes later. Unlike a "smart" cruise missile, a hypersonic glider traveling at Mach 13 has a limited field of view to "search" for a moving ship if the initial coordinates are wrong.