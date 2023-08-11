World Elephant Day 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know

World Elephant Day 2023: Every year August 12 is observed as World Elephant Day. It is a day dedicated to the preservation and protection of elephants worldwide. The day was constituted in 2012. This day serves as a platform to highlight the challenges elephants encounter, including habitat loss, poaching for ivory, human-elephant conflicts, and the need for better conservation efforts.

The idea of this day was given by Canadian filmmakers Patricia Sims and Michael Clark of Canazwest Pictures and Sivaporn Dardarananda, Secretary–General of the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation in Thailand.

It was officially founded, supported and launched by Patricia Sims and the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation on 12 August 2012. Since that time, Patricia Sims continues to lead, support and direct World Elephant Day, which is now recognized and celebrated by over 100 wildlife organizations and many individuals in countries across the globe

World Elephant Day: History

On 12 August 2012 Patricia Sims, a Canadian, and the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation of Thailand, an initiative of HM Queen Sirikit of Thailand, co-founded World Elephant Day.

Patricia Sims has continued to oversee World Elephant Day ever since. It has partnered with 100 elephant conservation organisations globally since its beginning and has reached countless people all over the world.

World Elephant Day: Significance

World Elephant Day is a platform for groups and individuals to come together and speak out about issues that harm elephants. The escalation of poaching, habitat loss, human-elephant conflict and mistreatment in captivity are just some of the threats to elephants, specifically to African and Asian elephants.

Working towards better protection for wild elephants, improving enforcement policies to prevent the illegal poaching and trade of ivory, conserving elephant habitats, better treatment for captive elephants and, when appropriate, reintroducing captive elephants into natural, protected sanctuaries are the goals that numerous elephant conservation organizations are focusing on around the world.

World Elephant Day: Mission

African elephants are listed as "Vulnerable" and Asian elephants as "Endangered" on the IUCN Red List of threatened species. One conservationist has stated that both African and Asian elephants face extinction within twelve years.

The goal of World Elephant Day is to create awareness of the urgent plight of African and Asian elephants.

