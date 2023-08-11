Indian-American doctor arrested in US for masturbating in front of young girl

America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested an Indian-American doctor from Boston Thursday (August 10) after he allegedly masturbated in front of a 14-year-old girl while on a flight from Hawaii to Boston last year.

The doctor has been identified as Sudipta Mohanty, aged 33, who lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The doctor has now been released following a court appearance. If proven guilty, he could face up to 90 days in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

What was the case?

FBI Boston posted a detailed account of the case on social media platform X on August 11. The incident occurred on a flight from Honolulu to Boston on May 27, 2022. He allegedly exposed his genitals to a young girl who was sitting next to him.

According to the teenager, approximately five hours into the flight, the doctor covered himself under a blanket up to his neck. The teenager then observed his leg bouncing up and down.

#BREAKING: Today, #FBI Boston special agents arrested Dr. Sudipta Mohanty for allegedly committing lewd acts within the view of a 14-year-old female seated next to him onboard a flight from Honolulu to Boston in May 2022. https://t.co/Rl3dV7ORM2 pic.twitter.com/gLTOFhXR52 — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) August 10, 2023 ×

During that moment, his blanket slipped and the teenager saw his pants unzipped and his genitals exposed. The girl reportedly felt “disgusted” and promptly moved to another seat.

The 33-year-old doctor was not travelling alone, as per the teenager. He was seated next to a female companion who was sleeping with her head resting on the doctor’s shoulder.

The teenager then told her family about the incident and it is how the law enforcement agencies were involved.

Doctor has no “recollection of the case”

After being questioned by the authorities, Dr Sudipta replied, “I have no recollection of that,” as per the authorities.

Following the doctor’s initial court appearance, Acting US Attorney Joshua Levy stated in a statement, “Everyone, especially children, has the absolute right to not be exposed to lewd conduct when they are traveling.”

Who is Sudipta Mohanty?

As per the filed legal documents, Mohanty serves as internal medicine and primary care physician, maintaining a practice situated in Boston.

Mohanty's online listing indicated his role as an internal medicine primary care doctor affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in Boston.

A representative for the medical centre noted that Mohanty is presently on leave and is not actively engaged in practice at BIDMC.

The spokesperson conveyed, "We are unable to provide further insights into matters concerning personnel," as stated in an official release.