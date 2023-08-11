Gadar 2 leaked online? Sunny Deol-starrer film leaked on release date? Fact-check here

Gadar 2 movie leaked online?: Several reports claim that the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel- starrer Gadar 2 have been leaked online. The film is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster by Anil Sharma that took the box office by storm. On the day of its release, the film has become a victim of piracy and has been leaked online in high definition.

The period action drama film directed and produced by Anil Sharma, and written by Shaktimaan Talwar is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Apart from film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the movie also features Utkarsh Sharma.

Gadar 2 leaked online? Fact check here

Unfortunately, the recently released film ‘Gadar 2’, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. Shortly after its release, the film was leaked online and can now be found on various illegal websites as well as on social media platforms.

Many media houses alleged that the movie is now accessible in HD for both free viewing and downloading. It has surfaced on numerous platforms like Tamilrockers, Telegram, Filmyzilla and many other torrent websites. A simple search can lead to the film being found in different resolutions, ranging from 360p to 1080p, on these unauthorized streaming sites.

In an exclusive interview, Sunny Deol opened up about how he came on board for ‘Gadar’. He revealed, “Gadar happened when I was shooting in Ooty for an interesting film. Zee team along with filmmaker Anil Sharma ji and writer Shaktiman ji came there. I heard the story for 3-4 hours and I was bowled over (by it).”

It is disheartening to see that all the efforts of people involved in the movie have fallen to prey piracy. Read Gadar 2 movie review here.

What are piracy laws and punishments in India?

As per the amended Cinematograph Act, of 1952, the recording of movies in the theatre by any recording device, in order to produce a pirated ‘cam print’ of the movie, is illegal and punishable by law.

Pirates who record movies via camcorder can face legal consequences, the provisions for which are described under the Act. The punishment for the same is imprisonment for up to 3 years and a fine payable up to Rs. 10 lakh.

