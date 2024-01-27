Work 'away from home,’ Too obvious job description for astronaut leaves Brits baffled

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, working from home has become an essential part of our professional lives. But can you ever imagine an astronaut ‘working from home’ while he is expected to do experiments in space? So, one of UK government's ads is now going viral on social media for mentioning 'too obvious' job description for an astronaut: You may need to work 'away from home,' which had some of the users cracking up!

Bizarre job description for astronaut

Beginning with a comprehensive definition, The UK government says “astronauts fly spacecraft and do experiments in space.” The starting salary for this position is stated to be £40,000, which is £7,000 higher than the median average salary in the UK. However, it's highlighted that the job may require individuals to work on evenings, weekends, and even bank holidays.

Furthermore, the guidelines specify that astronauts are expected to work approximately 39-41 hours per week, with the possibility of extended periods “away from home”.

As for eligibility, aspiring astronauts must fall within the age range of 27 to 37 years old, as stated by major space agencies like the European Astronaut Corps and NASA. Fluency in English is a prerequisite and proficiency in basic Russian is preferred, considering its common usage on the International Space Station. Additionally, candidates with a background as pilots and a minimum of 1,000 hours of flying experience are given preference.

In terms of educational qualifications, a relevant degree is essential. This could include fields such as biology, chemistry, physics, engineering, medicine, aeronautics, or mathematics. These areas of study provide the necessary foundation for the scientific and technical aspects of space exploration.

Furthermore, it's emphasised that applicants seeking employment with NASA must hold either US citizenship or dual citizenship. This requirement is crucial due to the sensitive nature of the work involved.

Reactions on social media

One man named Ian posted about the bizarre job description on X which baffled users big time. "Sorry but: Speak Russian, Masters in a competitive field, 1,000 hrs experience flying a fighter jet, US dual citizenship, £40k a year starting," one user wrote. "My bloody word." The UK government website is advertising careers as an astronaut.https://t.co/BlNbrF4c2H pic.twitter.com/onw5tfBAnx — ianVisits (@ianvisits) January 25, 2024 × Another said: "The 'you could work evenings, weekends, and bank holidays' is cracking me up." While a third added: "Imagine being an apprentice astronaut". A fourth wrote: "The working away from home bit is a nice touch."