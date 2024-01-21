‘Aliens kidnapped my mom,’ woman leaves Reddit stunned with otherworldly claim

A woman recently set the cat among the pigeons on social media platform Reddit by claiming that her mother and her mother’s friend Lisa were ‘abducted’ by aliens when both of them were teenagers. She also claimed that while her mother doesn’t remember anything about the alleged encounter with aliens, Lisa remembers being kidnapped by aliens, not just once but four times.

The post on Reddit has now gone viral on social media.

According to the post, the woman’s mum and her friend were hanging out on their roof when suddenly they saw “a bright light in the sky". The post reads, “Next thing they know, the light is gone. The thing is, they think they've been on the roof for like 15 minutes, but something like three hours passed."

After this incident, the duo met with each other after a gap of 10 years, only to find out that the two had grown up into two different personalities altogether. According to the woman’s mother, Lisa would always appear with a very "dreamy" demeanour, "like she was really happy and at peace, for no good reason," the post stated.

The post added that Lisa still remembers her encounter with the aliens, something which happened at least four times. “She said that at first, it was all in bits and pieces and she couldn't remember any of it clearly. She was confused and scared and wanted to avoid discussing it. Then, as time passed, she began to remember more of it," the post read.

Lisa claims that she was kidnapped by aliens three more times after the initial incident and is now developing a "friendly relationship" with them. The woman writes: "When mum asks what 'the truth' is, Lisa just says that 'you will know eventually', and she says that once she learned of 'the truth', then 'everything became wonderful'."

Do aliens exist? That’s one of the most intriguing questions that our curious generation faces today. However, with rumours regarding their presence cropping up every now and then on social media, we have still not gotten any solid evidence hinting at their existence.