/Woman rants against ChatGPT haters after she is turned down for a job because she used AI tool

ChatGPT has divided the world. There is a section of people who proudly use it in their day-to-day lives, while others simply abhor it. People fear that AI is out to take their jobs, and in some companies, this has evidently already happened. However, those who use ChatGPT to write, create presentations, proposals and more are termed lazy. A woman has shared that she lost out on getting a job because she used ChatGPT in the process, and a lot of it. She portrayed herself as the victim, shaming the company instead for not realising how ChatGPT can be used efficiently to get the job done.

Alex shared in a video clip that a company looked the other way when they realised that she had used ChatGPT. She said, "When are we going to stop shaming people who use ChatGPT? If you use it intelligently, it's the most efficient way of working ever." She added, "I'm proud to say I use it."

She then goes on to explain how ChatGPT helps her. Alex claims to have ADHD, and says the AI tool helps her organise her "thoughts and ideas into a beautiful, succinct presentation that makes sense to me and to everyone who is reading it."

Her post divided people over ChatGPT. Some of them supported her use of the AI tool, while others categorically showed disapproval. A user commented that they use it and find it efficient. "It condenses what I've already written and locates key points I may have missed that I may want to incorporate," the user wrote.

Another added that it will one day become "a highly valued skill in the future." Meanwhile, others pointed out that interviews and tests for jobs are meant to gauge the acumen and knowledge of the candidate and not AI. Users wrote that if people started using AI to write everything, the company would never truly know the real person and their skills. "When are people going to realise that employers need to know your capabilities and not AI’s capabilities," a user wrote.

They added that when people use AI to write resumes and test answers, they never really know whether the candidate is qualified. "Is AI going to do ur job for you? If so, we’ll cut AI the pay cheque!"

Another added that using AI makes an employer assume that the person doesn't know how to articulate their thoughts or structure reports.

A recent study has found that people who use ChatGPT to write content start becoming dumb. They don't use their brains as much, and so it starts showing a decline.

