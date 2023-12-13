Woman goes to hospital with stomach pain, walks out with baby that was growing in her bowel

In a startling case in France, a 37-year-old woman learned that she was unknowingly 23 weeks pregnant with a baby growing inside her bowel. The information came to light after seeking medical treatment for severe abdominal pain and bloating, lasting for 10 days.

Medical experts, as detailed in a case study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, identified the woman's condition as an abdominal ectopic pregnancy. This rare phenomenon occurs when a fertilised egg implants outside the uterus, in this instance, within the abdominal cavity.

Ectopic pregnancies usually result in loss, posing significant risks such as internal bleeding, tube rupture, or shock. There is a high chance of losing the baby, reaching up to 90 per cent, with survivors facing a one in five chance of birth defects or brain damage.

Despite the challenges, doctors in France successfully delivered the baby at 29 weeks gestation, reported the New York Post. This exceptional feat defied the odds, considering the potential dangers associated with ectopic pregnancies.

Mother and baby discharged

Within three months, both the mother and her newborn child were discharged from the hospital, showcasing the remarkable success of the medical intervention.

Also watch | Do not use these methods for avoiding pregnancy This case adds to a series of unprecedented instances where embryos are found growing in unexpected locations. According to the New York Post, a doctor once shared a case report of a fetus growing in a woman's liver.

"I thought I had seen it all," Dr Michael Narvey, of the Children's Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba, said in the clip. "We see these sometimes in the abdomen but never in the liver. This is a first for me," he added.