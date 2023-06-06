Explained! Pregnancy after cancer: Things to keep in mind, medical advice and more

Motherhood is the most magical experience ever. Holding those little hands between your fingers changes everything. The pain of giving birth vanishes as soon as we see our little munchkins. However, for cancer survivors, this experience is even more life-changing and emotional. They have to consider several factors before planning a pregnancy and they need to constantly stay in touch with medical experts to have a safe delivery. To understand this process better, we spoke to two doctors who have helped several cancer survivors get pregnant and have a safe delivery.

In an exclusive conversation with WION, Dr Seema Theraja, MBBS, MD (Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology) at Apollo Cradle & Children's Hospital, shared, "Planning a pregnancy is an exciting and joyful time for many couples. However, for female cancer survivors, the journey to parenthood may require additional considerations. Chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery are a few cancer therapies that might affect a woman's fertility and general health."

Dr Seema added, "Cancer survivors should approach pregnancy planning with careful consideration and be open to communicating with their doctor. Always keep in mind that everyone's situation is unique, and personalised advice from healthcare experts is crucial for successfully navigating the complexities of cancer and pregnancy."

WION also spoke to Dr Jagatjeet Singh, Founder of Baby Joy IVF, and according to the medical expert, planning for pregnancy while "undergoing or after cancer treatment requires careful consideration and collaboration between the patient, their oncologist, and reproductive specialists".

Dr Jagatjeet said, "Timing is essential, as patients are required to wait until they have completed their treatment, including surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy, to ensure sufficient recovery time and reduce risks to both mother and baby. Fertility preservation options should be explored before starting treatment, as certain cancer treatments can have adverse effects on fertility."

"Discussing options like egg or embryo freezing with oncologists and reproductive specialists can provide future possibilities for pregnancy. Each patient's situation is unique, so individualised medical advice is crucial. Consulting with a team of healthcare professionals, including oncologists, reproductive specialists, and genetic counsellors, helps understand the potential risks and challenges associated with pregnancy after cancer treatment. Close monitoring and follow-up care during pregnancy are vital for cancer survivors, and it is important to have a healthcare team experienced in managing high-risk pregnancies," Dr Jagatjeet added.

Seeking emotional and psychological support is also essential, as planning pregnancy after cancer treatment can bring about a range of emotions and challenges. Mental health professionals, support groups, and loved ones can provide the necessary support during this journey, according to the medical expert.

"Prioritising overall health and well-being, along with open communication with healthcare professionals, will help navigate the complexities and ensure the best possible outcome for both the patient and their future child," Dr Jagatjeet concluded.

Here are some crucial factors that cancer survivors must consider when planning to conceive:

Consult a doctor: It is crucial for cancer survivors to consult their doctors before attempting or planning a pregnancy. You must take an appointment with an oncologist, fertility specialist, and obstetrician. They can provide personalised advice based on the individual's cancer history, treatment received, and overall health. These professionals can guide cancer survivors on the potential risks, fertility preservation options, and optimal timing for conception.

Understanding pregnancy risks: Cancer survivors may face unique risks during pregnancy due to their cancer history and treatments received. These risks can vary depending on factors such as the type of cancer, stage at diagnosis, and time since treatment completion. It's essential for survivors to be aware of these potential risks and discuss them with their doctors.

Monitoring for cancer recurrence: Cancer survivors should continue to receive regular follow-up care and monitoring for potential cancer recurrence during pregnancy. This may involve additional tests and screenings to ensure both the mother's and baby's well-being. Close communication between the oncologist and obstetrician is essential to manage any potential complications that may arise.

Emotional and psychological support: Planning a pregnancy as a cancer survivor can bring up a range of emotions, including anxiety and fear. It's important for survivors to seek emotional and psychological support during this time. Support groups, counselling, and connecting with other cancer survivors who have had successful pregnancies can be helpful in navigating the emotional challenges.

Lifestyle modifications: Adopting a healthy lifestyle is important for any pregnancy, but it becomes even more crucial for cancer survivors. This includes maintaining a balanced diet, regular exercise, avoiding smoking and alcohol, and managing stress. Survivors may also need to discuss any medications they are taking with their respective doctors to ensure they are safe during pregnancy.

Preconception genetic counselling: Some cancer survivors may have a hereditary predisposition to certain types of cancer. Preconception genetic counselling can help identify any potential genetic risks that could impact the pregnancy or the baby's health. This allows survivors to make informed decisions regarding prenatal testing and potential interventions.

Disclaimer: Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The content provided on this website should not be used to diagnose or treat any health problem or disease. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, please contact your healthcare provider immediately. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on a website.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE