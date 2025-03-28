Elliot Rosenberg is one of the few people who shuns the norm. While most people dream of moving to The United States of America, Rosenberg walked in the opposite direction.

Advertisment

Traveling to India transformed Rosenberg's life. He transformed himself from someone who didn’t speak a word of Hindi into a businessman that operated in the language seamlessly. The unstructured nature of India motivated Rosenberg to build a career, develop an idealistic outlook on life, and ultimately, fall in love.

So why would someone attempt to exchange comfort for discomfort? And what could have possessed him to change his life from an exploration journey to residing in a nation so different from his homeland? The answer lies in the journey of Elliot Rosenberg, an American who chose to settle down in India.

Also Read: India's Met Department warns of 'double heatwave'. What is it?

Advertisment

What started as a tourist visit turned into a life-changing decision. For many, the American Dream represents success and stability, but for Elliot Rosenberg, it became a costly pursuit. Skyrocketing inflation, rising living expenses, and an increasingly competitive work culture pushed him to seek an alternative—one that led him 8,000 miles away to India.

Elliot had built a promising career in the US, but financial pressures made it difficult to enjoy life to the fullest. Inflation was eating into his earnings, and even basic necessities came with hefty price tags. Housing, healthcare, and daily expenses kept climbing, making it harder to save or invest in personal ventures.

In contrast, India offered a refreshing change. Here, Elliot found that he could maintain a high-quality lifestyle at a fraction of the cost. Settling in Goa, he and his wife, Vrinda, live comfortably on just ₹1 lakh (about $1,200) per month—an amount that barely covers rent in many American cities. In India, however, this budget allows for a spacious home, great food, and a balanced work-life dynamic, something he rarely experienced in the US.

Advertisment

"I came to India in 2015 as a tourist, actually thinking that I would start a business here but my home is in India now," Elliot said with a smile.

In an exclusive interview with WION, Elliot Rosenberg opened up on what prompted him to move to India, how he embraced the Indian culture, his business venture and much more.

Elliot's academic journey began at the University of Virginia, where he pursued a degree in commerce with a secondary focus on

Latin American studies. However, his true passion lay in entrepreneurship. Early on, he founded an online marketplace that connected travellers with homestays in Brazil’s favelas. Having spent time in these communities, he saw beyond the often-negative media portrayals and recognised the warmth and potential within them.

Here's a look at his viral LinkedIn post:

Elliot's website link: stratystravel.com

His experiences in Brazil shaped his perspective on business and impact. Instead of simply pursuing profit, he wanted his ventures to create meaningful change. After graduating, he booked a one-way ticket to Brazil, eager to immerse himself in its culture and economy. Yet, life had other plans, leading him far beyond South America.

The Indian chapter

In 2015, Elliot arrived in India as a tourist with a keen interest in exploring business opportunities. He had read about the country’s potential for social enterprises but soon realised that understanding India required more than just theoretical knowledge. The complexities of its diverse culture, languages, and business landscape were overwhelming at first, but he was determined to find his place.

Also Read: Is a 'dinosaur' wading in the swamps of Congo? Here's the truth

A turning point came in 2016 when he joined Awaz.de, a social impact start-up, as the head of sales. This role allowed him to engage with India's grassroots realities while honing his business acumen in an entirely new environment. Over time, India was no longer just a place of work—it became home.

Immersing in culture

Adapting to a new country is never easy, but Elliot embraced the challenge. Learning Hindi was one of his first steps, although he admits that fluency remains elusive. However, his appreciation for India’s cultural depth continued to grow. He explored its traditions, festivals, and social dynamics, gaining a deeper understanding of the country beyond the business sphere.

Amid this journey, Elliot met Vrinda—a former corporate lawyer turned yoga teacher—on a dating app during the pandemic. Their connection was instant, and together, they explored different parts of India before eventually settling in Goa. Their journey together reflects the balance between personal and professional transformation that Elliot has sought throughout his life.

Today, Elliot runs his own business, specialising in helping clients in the US optimise their credit card rewards for luxury travel. Yet, his mission extends beyond personal success. He is committed to creating opportunities for young Indian graduates, particularly those from non-premier institutes, proving that talent exists beyond traditional elite networks.

"My last business that failed in India was looking to train or was helping to train and place freshers from tier two, tier three colleges in India and place them in knowledge worker roles."

"I hope that I can continue that mission in a different way by employing freshers myself directly," he added.

Also Read: 'How does she buy a Rolex?' Kristi Noem wears '$60k watch' during her visit to Venezuelan prisoners, internet reacts

His vision is not just to build a profitable business but to empower fresh talent and encourage other companies to recognize India's vast human potential. His experiences—whether in the favelas of Brazil or the start-up hubs of India—have shaped his belief that real impact comes from providing opportunities where they are often overlooked.

His journey proves that sometimes, happiness isn’t found in where you start but in where you choose to build your future.