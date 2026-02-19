World Day of Social Justice is annually observed on 20 February, underscoring the urgent need to promote social justice, equality, and inclusion across societies. It was designated by the United Nations on 26th November 2007 with the focus of addressing deep-rooted issues across the country, including poverty, unemployment, social exclusion, and inequality, along with promoting human dignity and equal opportunities for all.



In 2026, this day is commemorated after the Second World Summit for Social Development and the adoption of the Doha Political Declaration under the theme “Renewed Commitment to Social Development and Social Justice.” It emphasises the importance of inclusive policies and targeted action to reduce social and economic gaps worldwide.

Why do we celebrate World Day of Social Justice?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

World Day of Social Justice, observed every year on February 20th by the United Nations, focuses a global call to action for addressing poverty, exclusion, and unemployment while promoting solidarity, harmony, and equality of opportunity within and between societies. It also acts as a global reminder that without justice, peace and development are not possible.

The new report released by the ILO highlights 4 essential pillars of Social Justice:

1. Human and labour rights

2. Equal opportunities for all

3. Fair distribution of benefits

4. Inclusive and fair societal transitions

World Day of Social Justice in India