/Which countries depend most on the Strait of Hormuz? Hint: India is on the list

India, China, Japan, South Korea and European nations are highly dependent on the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of global oil and major LNG supplies transit daily.
The second round of US-Iran talks on Tehran's nuclear programme concluded in Geneva on Tuesday (Feb 17). While the representatives were meeting for the crucial talks, it was reported by the local media that some parts of the Strait of Hormuz were expected to be closed for a few hours for a military drill. A day earlier, the first round of drills was done in the region.
Nearly 20 per cent of global oil consumption and about a quarter of seaborne LNG pass through the Strait of Hormuz daily. Countries heavily reliant on Gulf energy exports face immediate supply risks and price shocks if disruption occurs in this narrow maritime corridor.
India imports a majority of its crude oil, with a significant share sourced from Gulf producers whose shipments transit Hormuz. Any closure would impact fuel prices, inflation, shipping costs and strategic petroleum reserves across the Indian economy.
China is among the largest buyers of Gulf crude, including supplies from Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran. A disruption at Hormuz would directly affect China’s manufacturing output, energy security planning and broader economic stability.
Japan and South Korea rely heavily on Middle Eastern oil and LNG shipped through Hormuz. Limited domestic energy resources make both economies particularly vulnerable to sustained disruptions in the waterway.
Several European nations increasingly rely on Qatari LNG transported via Hormuz, especially amid shifting energy dynamics. Any blockage would tighten global gas markets, raise prices and complicate Europe’s efforts to diversify away from unstable supply sources.
Producers like Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait depend on Hormuz to export crude. Even Iran relies on the same route, meaning prolonged closure would damage exporting nations alongside import-dependent economies worldwide.