By now you must have seen those videos on social media where girls get questioned if they they would marry an unemployed guy. One of the videos gained massive engagement online and netizens started questioning - Why don't girls marry an unemployed guy?

Advertisment

In a circulated video, a man asks a bunch of young women if they would marry a man who does not earn money. Most of the girls featured in the video were seen denying the offer while others demanded the men to be "ambitious" if not employed.

Also read: Pete Hegseth shows off 'Kafir' tattoo; netizens slam Trump adviser's 'islamophobia'. Here's why it is controversial

"Depends on how long he would stay unemployed for?" a woman said in the viral video.

Advertisment

An X user who goes by the name "Venom" posted the video and wrote, "Why don't girls marry an unemployed guy who can cook and do household chores? Why do all of them want a rich guy?"

"Men should also stop marrying unemployed girls," he added.

Why don't girls marry an unemployed guy who can cook and do household chores?



Why do all of them want a rich guy?



Men should also stop marrying unemployed girls. pic.twitter.com/HT4HQvx7Iq — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) March 27, 2025

Advertisment

The vice-versa situation?

Also read: 'Cute or sinister?' Little child crawls through White House fence, netizens react, 'Is that Elon's kid?'

In the same video, the guy also questioned a few men and asked if they would marry a woman who is unemployed. And most of the guys featured in the clip said they would.

"I come from a household where I think the guy is the provider. He should provide for the girl and the family. I think that is purely my duty," one of the men in the video said.

"If I love her, why not!" another said.

Meanwhile, one of the men claimed that guys would marry a girl who is unemployed but the case would "never" be vice-versa.

Also read: Netizens shocked to see woman stuff dog into small carrier before flight

"I think right now we are that stage of life where we are looking for a woman to marry but they have a very big standard," he added.

"If they're earning let's say 5-10 LPA, they want man with (earning) 25-30 LPA. So I'm not able to understand the difference," he said.

Internet reacts

Netizens had mixed reactions on the topic and people's answers. Some said financial stability is crucial in a marriage and both partners should contribute for a happy family.

Also read: Officer on Duty: Netizens praise Kunchacko Boban's investigation thriller after Netflix debut

Meanwhile another set of people highlighted the abuse women, especially in ancient India, went through over dowry for years and said mindset varies in every situation and gender and it's not confined to a specific set of people.