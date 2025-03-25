In a weird incident at an airport in America, a woman literally shoved her dog into a small carrier to be able to board her flight, the New York Post reported. A video on social media shows the woman and her dog sitting at the flight gate waiting to get on the plane. An airport employee approaches the woman and tells her that she needs to put her dog into a carrier.

The woman then pulls out a small pink carrier, picks up her dog and puts it inside. Almost half of its body is still outside as she puts on the flap. She then pushes the dog's head inside and zips up the carrier. In the video, the dog seems reluctant to get in but has no choice.

The airport employee is shocked to see what she has done and tells her that the dog should be able to comfortably move in the carrier. However, the carried is clearly too small for the dog to fit in properly, let alone move around. “You can’t fly like that. The dog has to be able to move a full circle, which she cannot do in that carrier," the airport employee says.

No way she thought that dog was gonna fit in that tiny ass bag comfortably for a flight. https://t.co/OflOhQgLxw — Jasmine (@jazzyfizzle____) March 24, 2025

The two indulge in an argument over the matter. While the video doesn't show what ultimately happens, it seems the airport employee did not let the woman get away with it.

Notably, taking a pet on a flight requires passengers to fulfil certain criteria, depending on the airline. One of it is that the carrier should fit properly under the front seat.

Social media users horrified to see woman 'fold' dog

People are shocked to see the woman act in this way, clearly putting the dog in pain.

One of them said, “She literally folded the dog in the carrier…poor dog."

Meanwhile, others were just annoyed to see that some people bring their dogs everywhere. “Can y’all leave y’all dogs at home or drive? In the restaurants, grocery stores, planes and trains. It’s out of hand,” a comment read.

Woman flushes dog at airport toilet

In another horrific incident, a woman tried to flush her dog in the toilet at the Orlando International Airport. Officials told her that she didn’t have the proper paperwork to allow the dog on the plane. So she went into the women's toilet and drowned the dog. The police were called after airport staff found a dead dog in a women’s restroom.

They found the woman's name and contact information on a set of dog tags and accessories in the bathroom trash. Alison Lawrence was arrested and later charged in connection with the incident. The dog was a 9-year-old miniature schnauzer.