/Who is Sara Duterte? Philippines VP impeached second time ahead of 2028 presidential election

The Philippine House of Representatives has voted to impeach Vice-President Sara Duterte for a second time on Monday, who was planning to fight for the presidential election in 2028. She was impeached over allegations of graft, corruption, bribery, misuse of state funds, and an alleged assassination threat against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. However, after the allegation, the daughter of former president Rodrigo Duterte has often denied any wrongdoing without addressing the criminal allegations in detail.

Who is Sara Duterte?

Sara Zimmerman Duterte-Carpio, commonly known as Inday Sara, is a Filipino lawyer and has been serving as the 15th vice president of the Philippines since 2022. She is the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte. Sara Duterte is the first woman to be elected as vice mayor and mayor of Davao City and is the youngest person to hold the vice presidency in Philippine history. Before becoming VP, she was the mayor of Davao City (2010–2013; 2016–2022). She also briefly served as the Secretary of Education from June 2022 until her resignation in July 2024.

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What is the case against Sara Duterte?

One of the most significant allegations in the complaint concerns private bank transactions worth more than $110 million that were reportedly flagged by the anti-money laundering agency. "The scale of these transactions cannot be reasonably explained by lawful income, declared assets, or the businesses and professional activities attributed to the couple," House member Terry Ridon, one of the principal complainants, said in a statement.

The impeachment articles also accuse Sara Duterte of allegedly threatening the lives of President Bongbong Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez. Under the Philippine Constitution, impeachment proceedings lead to a Senate trial, where a two-thirds majority is needed for conviction and removal from office. A conviction would also bar her from holding any future government position.

An earlier impeachment complaint against Duterte was approved by the House in 2025 with 215 votes, but the Supreme Court later dismissed it on constitutional grounds. Duterte and Marcos had contested the 2022 elections as allies, though their political partnership eventually collapsed into a bitter feud. Duterte has since announced plans to contest the 2028 presidential election. On May 7, she remarked that the outcome of the impeachment process was “written by God.”