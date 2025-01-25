Raman Rajamannan, the tribal king of Kerala, has been invited to attend the Republic Day 2025 ceremony in Delhi, making him the first tribal ruler to participate in the prestigious event.

Advertisment

The invitation, extended by the Scheduled Tribes Development Department, includes his wife, Binumol. This marks a historic milestone, as it highlights the government's efforts to recognise and celebrate the nation’s diverse tribal communities.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025 live streaming: How & where to watch R- Day live telecast

Rajamannan’s reign extends over more than 48 towns in the small village of Kovilmala, also known as Kozhimala, in Idukki district. Located close to Kattappana, the region is home to one of the last remaining tribal kingdoms in South India. Rajamannan’s kingdom, with deep historical roots, stands as a symbol of the indigenous community’s rich cultural heritage.

Advertisment

Also Read | India: UP Govt declares no-vehicle, no-VIP Zone in Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh’s biggest bathing day

The educated king

A 39-year-old farmer, Rajamannan is not only a king but also the only literate ruler from the Mannan community. Holding a degree in Economics from Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam, he differs from other tribal leaders.

Advertisment

Also Read | YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy quits politics

The royal visit to Delhi

Rajamannan and his wife, Binumol, are already in Delhi, with their travel expenses sponsored by the SC Development Department. Apart from attending the Republic Day celebrations, the royal couple is set to tour key historical sites in Delhi, including Agra. They will also have the opportunity to meet with President Droupadi Murmu, further highlighting the significance of their visit.

A symbol of unity and recognition

Rajamannan’s invitation is not just a personal honour but a reflection of the government’s efforts to promote inclusivity. His participation in the Republic Day parade marks the first time a tribal ruler has been invited to the ceremony, underscoring the country’s commitment to recognising and honouring the diverse tribal communities that contribute to India’s unity.