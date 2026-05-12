/Who is Radhan Pandit? Astrolger who predicted Vijay's victory, appointed OSD to Tamil Nadu CM

In a move that sparked curiosity, the Tamil Nadu government has appointed Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as the Officer on Special Duty (Political) in the Chief Minister’s Office. An official order confirmed the appointment of the renowned astrologer, who serves as a personal advisor to CM C Joseph Vijay. This comes after Vettrivel gained widespread attention for accurately predicting the actor's political ascent as early as 2024.

"Thiru Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel is appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister (Political) with effect from the date of joining. The terms and conditions in this regard will be issued separately," stated the order signed by Reeta Harish Thakkar, Principal Secretary to the Tamil Nadu government.

The appointment highlights the influential role Pandit has played in the Chief Minister's inner circle. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) recently emerged as the single-largest party in the assembly elections with 108 seats, leading to Vijay taking office with the support of the Congress and other smaller allies.

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Who is Radhan Pandit?



With nearly 40 years of experience in Vedic astrology, numerology, and meditation-based guidance, Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel is one of India’s most high-profile celebrity and political astrologers. Originally known as Pandit Vettrivel, he moved to Delhi in 2008 and adopted the name Radhan Pandit. Over the decades, his clientele has reportedly spanned the entire political spectrum, including top leaders from the BJP, Congress, DMK, and AIADMK.

Pandit has been among the most vocal public supporters of Vijay and the TVK. Well before the April elections, he described Vijay’s horoscope as having extraordinary, “tsunami-like” strength for political success. While he predicted a higher seat count of over 150, his core prophecy regarding Vijay becoming Chief Minister was realised this month.

He has also expressed a vision for the state's religious heritage, stating that Tamil Nadu temples would be elevated to world-class standards under Vijay's leadership.

His influence in Tamil Nadu politics is not new. Pandit has spoken publicly about his past association with former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, claiming he served as her spiritual mentor.