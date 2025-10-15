/'India’s gold map': Top 7 states with the largest gold reserves

India’s top gold reserve states hold vast gold deposits, both mined and unmined, which highlights significant potential for future mining and contributes to India’s economic and mineral wealth. Let's have a look at the top 7 states in India with the largest gold reserves.
India's largest gold reserves are located in Bihar, primarily in the Jamui district, which holds about 44% of the country's total gold ore resources, accounting for around 222.8 million tonnes. It makes a significant potential gold hub for future mining and economic development.
With around 125.9 million tonnes of gold reserves, primarily in the Bhukia-Jagpura Gold Belt in Banswara district, Rajasthan is the second largest state, which is known for its vast unexploited mineral potential and future mining prospects.
With 103 million tonnes of gold reserves, Karnataka has the largest gold reserves in India and is the country's largest gold producer, with significant deposits in districts like Kolar, Dharwad, Hassan, and Raichur. The historic Hutti Gold Mines and Kolar mines (now closed) were once India’s top gold-producing region.
Andhra Pradesh holds nearly 15 million tonnes of gold reserves, with the Ramagiri Gold Fields standing out as a key site that highlights the mineral wealth of the Rayalaseema region.
The state has around 13 million tonnes of gold deposits, mainly in the Sonbhadra district, which has drawn attention for its promising yet largely unexplored gold-bearing areas.
West Bengal contains roughly 12 million tonnes of reserves, concentrated in the Sonapata region, underscoring the state’s growing presence among India’s gold-rich zones.
With around 10.08 million tonnes of gold reserves, Jharkhand ranks 7 place. The reserves, particularly in Kunderkocha, reflect its strong mineral base and potential for future gold exploration and development.