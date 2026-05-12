/WPL winner Shabnim Ismail reverses retirement to make SA’s Women’s T20 World Cup squad

Pace veteran Shabnim Ismail has reversed her international retirement to return to South Africa’s Women’s T20 World Cup squad 2026. The 37-year-old, who is also a Women’s Premier League (WPL) winner with the Mumbai Indians, announced her retirement in 2023, but has been active in franchise cricket since. The right-arm quick will link up with her former teammate and new-ball partner Marizanne Kapp, and former captain Dane van Niekerk, who also reversed her retirement last year.

Laura Wolvaardt will lead the 15-woman squad, including South Africa regulars Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon and Ayabonga Khaka. While explosive finisher and ex-U19 captain Kayla Reyneke will feature in her first senior World Cup, keeper-batter Karabo Meso has also been recalled since recovering from a wrist injury.



South Africa will begin their campaign against Australia in Manchester on June 13.



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"Having someone like Shabnim back adds a lot of value to the group," head coach Mandla Mashimbyi said in a CSA press release. "We had good conversations, and you could see the hunger she still has to represent South Africa and help this team achieve something special. We're also pleased to have players like Marizanne, Dane and Karabo available again.”



Since announcing her retirement, the veteran quick has played close to 100 T20s (92*) across different franchise leagues, including in WPL, WBBL, the WCPL and the women’s hundred. Her experience could come in handy for her team, which aims for its maiden T20 crown.



"Keeping the core of the group together was important to us because this is a squad that has built strong experience, combinations and understanding over time. At the same time, we also looked at areas where we felt additional experience and impactful options could strengthen the team, especially in the high-pressure moments that often decide tournaments of this nature,” South Africa women's convener of selectors Clinton du Preez said.



Meanwhile, Anneke Elizabeth Bosch, who carried the South African team to the final last time, has been left out.

South Africa Women's T20 World Cup squad