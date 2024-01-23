What is Parakram Diwas in India? Why do we celebrate it? Here's all you need to know

Parakram Diwas 2024: India witnesses a wave of national pride on January 23 every year. The nation marks Parakram Diwas on this day to mark legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary.

Parakram Diwas 2024: Significance

Parakram Diwas is recognised as a "Day of Valour". This day's significance is well ingrained in the collective memory of a country that looked to Netaji's leadership for inspiration during trying times. His participation in the Indian independence movement is characterised by his unwavering will, planning and passionate devotion to the ideals of bravery and liberty.

His well-known quote, "Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom," sums up his style of leadership and highlights the sacrifices he was willing to make to see an independent India.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti is significant because it can stir up feelings of patriotism and remind people of the courageous sacrifices made by their country's leaders.

Parakram Diwas 2024: History

The Indian government first formally proposed the idea of commemorating January 23rd as Parakram Diwas in 2021. The decision was taken to honour Netaji Subash Chandra Bose for his unwavering fight for India's independence from the British.

The celebration of Parakram Diwas, also known as the "Day of Courage," is an important way to remember Netaji and to motivate future generations.

Subhash Chandra Bose: Early life and childhood

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, an iconic figure in the freedom movement, was born in Cuttack in the eastern state of Odisha, on January 23, 1897. In their community, Janakinath Bose and Prabhavati Devi, his parents, were well-liked for their charitable deeds. Janakinath Bose made a great career out of law, while his mother Prabhavati Devi was a social worker.

Subhas was born into a close-knit family with strong educational and cultural values. He showed remarkable intelligence and leadership abilities at a young age. As he began his academic journey, the family's dedication to education became apparent, laying the foundation for his exceptionally high intelligence and knowledge, which would guide his future endeavours.

At Red Fort in Delhi, there will be a diverse celebration on the occasion of Parakram Diwas 2024 that will skillfully blend historical reflections with colourful cultural expressions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event on the evening of 23rd January and the celebration will be continued till 31st January.

