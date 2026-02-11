/What is India’s Senior Citizen Card? Benefits, features and application process: All you need to know

The senior citizen card is an official ID issued by the state governments of India to people aged 60 years and above. It serves as an alternative to the Aadhaar Card for such individuals, offering benefits including healthcare concessions, travel discounts, and tax relief. The senior citizen card can be completed by the applicants online via state government portals or by submitting an offline application at local offices.

For the offline, an individual has to visit the ‘Sewa Kendra’ of the state they belong to in order to avail this card and submit an application form along with a deposit of Rs. 10. This document also acts as proof of domicile, providing access to various central and state welfare schemes.

Benefits of the Senior Citizen Card

An individual can have privileged interest rates at the time of opening a fixed or recurring deposit with a bank or any other financial institution.

The senior citizen cardholder can avail an income tax exemption limit of up to Rs. 3 lakh in a financial year.

Senior citizens can avail travel concessions while booking tickets with state-run bus transport services and airline companies.

They are also eligible for discounted treatment at private hospitals and free medical care at government hospitals.

In addition, individuals aged 60 years and above can seek priority hearing dates in the Indian High Courts using the card.

How to Apply for a Senior Citizen Card?

Online application process:

Visit the official National Government Services Portal (India.gov.in).

Go to the relevant state government section to begin registration.

Access the senior citizen card application form.

Complete the form with the required information.

Upload the necessary documents along with a passport-size photograph.

Pay the applicable registration fee.

Submit the form to complete the online application.

Offline application process

Visit the nearest local government party office or the General Tehsildar’s office.

Request the Senior Citizen Card Application Form from the concerned official.

Fill in the form and attach all required supporting documents.

What documents are required for a Senior Citizen Card?

Proof of identity: Aadhaar card, voter ID, driving licence, ration card, pension card, government-issued ID, or bank certificate

Address proof: Passport, utility bills, rental agreement, registered sale deed, or bank passbook