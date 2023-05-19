What is G7? Why is it different this year?

One of the world’s most powerful intergovernmental political forums, G7 or Group of Seven is all set to meet and discuss world issues at Hiroshima, Japan. The leaders of the world’s seven richest nations are gathering in Hiroshima on Friday, May 19 amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions.

The annual summit is the meeting of the G7 member states of France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada alongside the European Union (EU). The summit shares the fundamental values of freedom, democracy and human rights. There is also some exchange of candid views on important challenges the international community is facing at the time of the annual summit. G7: What is Group of Seven-a brief history In the 1970s, developed countries that were facing numerous challenges such as the Nixon shock of 1971 and the first oil crisis (1973) began recognising the need to create an international forum to comprehensively discuss policy coordination of macro economy, currency, trade, and energy, among others, at a leader’s level.

The first G7 summit was held in November 1975 against the backdrop of the proposal by then-French President Giscard d’Estating. The summit was held at the Chateau de Rambouillet, which is located on the outskirts of Paris. The first summit saw participation from only six countries- France, the US, the UK, Germany, Japan and Italy. Significance of holding the G7 summit in Hiroshima In 2023, the G7 presidency is held by Japan and the 49th summit of G7 is held in the country, also called Hiroshima Summit. It has significant implications that the leaders of the G7 gather for discussions in Hiroshima, a city which has recovered from the catastrophic damage by an atomic bomb and which continues to seek lasting world peace.

Watch | Japan G7 summit: Leaders begin trip by visiting Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park × The leaders will get acquainted with the realities of nuclear weapon use and share their desire for peace. Japan hopes that it will solidify steps toward achieving a world without nuclear weapons. What will be different in G7’s summit this year? Most of the G7 summits in the past had discussions on the global economy, regional affairs and various global issues, which are discussed in view to produce some solution to lingering global problems. This year alongside the G7 countries, India will also be part of the summit as a guest country. Apart from India, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will also travel to Japan to join the summit in person.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the first Indian Prime Minister to attend the G7 summit since it conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran in 1974. Modi’s presence at Hiroshima is significant since India is one of the few countries which has not signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The G7 leaders will also discuss ways to deal with China’s growing presence in the South China Sea and its looming threat to Taiwan’s territory. China has recently expressed its concerns over ‘negative’ China-related moves at the G7 Summit and urges Japan not to turn it into a “political show” against or to curb China, the country’s embassy in Japan said on Thursday.

Besides India, which holds the G20 presidency, the G7 grouping has invited the EU, Australia, Brazil, Comoros (African Union chair), the Cook Islands (Pacific Islands Forum chair), Indonesia (ASEAN chair), South Korea and Vietnam as invitees to the outreach session. The UN, IMF, World Bank, WHO and WTO will also attend the summit.

