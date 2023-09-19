Watch | Wrestlers pull punches in running Japanese bullet train

Interesting visuals are catching the imagination of netizens as they watch the world's first wrestling match being organised on a Japanese bullet train. A video of the viral wrestling fight is now going viral on social media platforms. So how was the event organiser, DDT Pro-Wrestling, able to pull off this astonishing feat?



Aisle was the ring for wrestlers when they hit punches at each other and tackled each other in this fascinating and first-of-its-kind game. The match which took place on Monday (September 18) saw the participation of professional Japanese wrestlers who showed their game even in the running Bullet train which was packed with passengers.

The event organisers did a makeover of the train carriage and converted it into a wrestling ring. Organisers touted the event as the first-ever of this type where the wrestlers in the competition were blowing punches inside the running bullet train.

The train was running between Tokyo and Nagoya during the game. Nozomi Shinkansen train was running at high speeds of up to 285 kilometres per hour when Japanese wrestlers Minoru Suzuki and Sanshiro Takagi were fighting inside the train.

Also Read | Cornell University develops insect-sized robot that can lift 22 times its body weight

In the audience were all the passengers who watched the wrestling while cheering the players up.

There were other fighters as well who gave their special appearances in the game. The winner who emerged from the game was the 55-year-old Minoru Suzuki. The interesting game went on for about 30 minutes.

Train carriage rented

The event organiser DDT Pro-Wrestling rented out the whole carriage of the bullet train to arrange for the match. The 75 available tickets quickly sold out in just 30 minutes. However, there were protocols set ahead of the fight. The wrestlers were asked to refrain from damaging any part of the train interior, media reports said.

Some participants took the train back to their homes afterwards, but without the fighting this time.