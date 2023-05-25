WATCH | Video of massive scuffle at Chicago airport goes viral, two arrested

A video of a massive scuffle between passengers at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago went viral after it was shared on the social media platform.

Around a dozen people were seen involved in the fight which started after a "verbal dispute while deplaning" on Monday, stated the police, according to Fox32.

The fight started between flight passengers in the airport's baggage claim area during which a 24-year-old woman was punched by two others.

"A verbal tiff that started in-flight really took off upon landing, with a 24-year-old woman finding herself on the receiving end of a two-pronged attack," stated Chicago Police Department as per the Fox News Digital.

The police stated that the men have been arrested.

The men were identified by the authorities as 20-year-old Tembra Hicks and 18-year-old Christopher Hampton. The police charged the men arrested with one misdemeanour count of battery.

ALSO READ | International Air India flight returns to Delhi due to 'serious unruly' passenger on board Regular women or professional wrestlers? The video of the fight, which is being shared widely on social media platforms, shows a physical altercation taking place between many people in the lower level of Terminal 3. Brawl at Chicago O’Hare airport this morning pic.twitter.com/fsH6n3yABd — Mr Bogus (@Mr_Bogus0007) May 23, 2023 × One passenger can be seen pouncing on another one, while a man wearing a green t-shirt is seen lunging on the opponent and using a spear to hit him.

A group of women are seen fighting and pulling each other's hair on the floor, like any professional wrestler.

After the women disentangled themselves, one woman received a surprise attack from behind from another female, who wielded a mystery weapon.

Passers-by were also caught in the ugly fight as someone yelled "Hey, hey, bro!" while another man punched the head of the fallen woman.

As the passengers fought, bystanders were seen shouting "Where’s security?" and "Stop!" The scuffle ended after Hampton and Hicks were cuffed by the police.

WATCH | Two Go First flight passengers left stranded at Surat airport after 5-hour flight delay A statement was released by the Chicago Department of Aviation released a statement in which it stated, "Safety and security are always the top priorities of the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA). We work closely with all of our federal partners present at O'Hare and Midway International Airports and the Chicago Police Department to ensure that everyone is safe when they are in our facilities."

Earlier this month, a pregnant woman had unleashed a spirited attack on one of the employees of Spirit Airlines at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The woman, Que Maria Scott, was charged with disorderly conduct after the outburst, which occurred after she drank too much and was denied boarding, according to media reports.

