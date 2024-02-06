Watch: US TikToker purchases foldable house from Amazon. Video goes viral

In one of the rarest purchases, a 23-year-old Tiktoker bought a foldable house from Amazon in the United States.

After buying the house, the TikToker shared a video in which he showcased his new home after the historic purchase.

'‘I just bought a house on Amazon. I didn't even think twice about it,'' said Jeffrey Bryant who is from Los Angeles, in the TikTok video which went viral.

As reported by the Metro, the house is a fold-out flat which measures 16.5ft by 20ft and cost him around $26,000. Someone bought a "foldable" house from Amazon 😳!!



How would the future of homes be if you could buy them today from Amazon? pic.twitter.com/PAQGrILPIQ — Tom Valentino (@TomValentinoo) February 4, 2024 × The tiny flat has a kitchenette, living area, bedroom, built-in shower and toilet. The payment for the house was made by the TikToker using the money which he had recently inherited from the estate of his late grandfather.

Foldable house in high demand

Not only TikToker Bryant, many others have been purchasing such tiny homes online which is booming as an alternative to sky-high house deposits and rising rents.

Reviewing the foldable house on Amazon, one person said, ''Love it! It's affordable and fits me and my dog! Highly recommended.''

However, many others were not convinced on the internet and called it a ''waste of money.'' Y'all better go head and get yourselves a Amazon foldable house ‼️ pic.twitter.com/m4748K9xNy — Mesh🇧🇧 (@rahsh33m) January 30, 2024 × Speaking to the New York Post about his weird decision, Bryant said, ''I saw this YouTuber unboxing his Amazon home. And I ran to the website to get one, too.''

The TikToker still has to get all the plumbing and electrical work done in the foldable house.

In another follow-up video, the TikToker said that he won't be living in the house but will transform it into an AirBnB which can be used by people who are homeless or displaced people.

Watch: 'Dubidubidu' goes viral, song peaked at top of Spotify's viral top 50 in Japan ''The plan is to AirBnb it. That's a smart decision. The electrical, plumbing, and everything, I have all that set up. I just really want to get the permits in hand first to move and get everything situated,'' he said.

The man has now been working with an estate agent to purchase the land where the house will be placed.

''As a person of colour and a Gen Z, I want to inspire others to make wise decisions with their money. People my age are told that we can't afford to purchase homes, but I'm proof that it is possible,'' he said.