What is the bizarre 'viral' Slushie trend that is taking over TikTok?

Some internet trends have meaning while others are totally baseless and make no sense. We will try to make some sense of the new Slushie trend that is going viral on TikTok, a video sharing platform.

What is the Slushie trend?

It’s not a new trend but most still find it difficult to understand. Here’s everything you need to know about this. It’s a trend that sees internet users buying a slushie at a convenience store and then throwing it on large vehicles, especially trucks, so as to make messy art on them.

While a regular person would buy and drink it, these netizens are more interested in throwing them on trucks or large vehicles that have more space for their art to be visible.

Most netizens claim that you can take part in the trend if you own a “Bubba Truck,” which is a four-wheel drive pickup truck that has particularly loud exhaust or oversized tires. The videos often showcase the trucks themselves, in addition to the slushies being thrown at them.

Also, you can’t throw these on any random person’s truck because you’re supposed to own the art, make a mess and then clean it too. But some do modifications too.

These users are earning big money throwing these slushies and then cleaning them. So there’ sno real harm in these but to a layman it would feel like a waste of money (which it is).

What is the origin of the Slushie trend?

The actual origins of the slushie trend remain unclear, and most people who see these videos both admit to enjoying them and also have no idea why the trend exists in the first place.

While some find the trend “funny” but some also wonder “why is this a thing?”