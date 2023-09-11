Watch | A nap request, jazz music and more: Inside Biden's Vietnam press briefing gaffe

US President Joe Biden concluded his inaugural Asia trip with a press conference in Vietnam which was marred by bizarre, meandering responses, awkward humour, and an unusual request for a nap in an exercise that lasted around 26 minutes.

Biden, as is the case with most US presidents, is often described as 'leader of the first world'.

During the Sunday night's press conference, Biden was dodged by jazz music mid-speech akin to a lengthy awards ceremony.

Biden Vietnam Press Conference gaffe: What happened?

Biden began his remarks with discussions of stability and the Southern Hemisphere. Following Biden's meandering responses that the Republicans typically associate with his old age, the press conference was cut short when the White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, abruptly ended the event.

Unaware that his microphone had been muted, Biden continued speaking while soothing jazz melodies filled the room.

Eventually, he put away his notes and exited the stage behind a curtain.

The press conference in Hanoi, intended as the Biden's Asia trip's grand finale, instead became a spectacle of missteps and gaffes.

Biden appeared fatigued and disoriented, frequently going off-topic and cracking Poor Jokes (PJs).

At one point, he even mentioned going to bed after the 26-minute conference and following staff instructions on which questions to address while dismissing "softball" queries.

Biden's journey to India to attend New Delhi G20 summit and a bilateral visit to Vietnam aimed to address China's increasing influence and expansionist aggression.

Biden's comments on China-Taiwan dispute caused a stir after he declared that the US would respond militarily if China attacked Taiwan, contradicting the previous policy of Washington's strategic ambiguity.

Later, he clarified his stance, stating that he sought a positive relationship with China.

Biden’s press conference gaffe drew widespread criticism on social media where users questioned his ability to lead the United States due to effects of old age inhibiting regular presidential business such as press briefings.

