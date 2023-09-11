Joe Biden visits Hanoi amid Vietnam's plans to purchase Russian weapons by dodging US sanctions

The optics of US President Joe Biden being given a ceremonial welcome outside Vietnam's Presidential Palace are being deemed as signs of the way Washington and Hanoi have come to the terms with their troubled history consisting of Washington's deadliest military intervention in modern history that killed millions.

Moreover, Biden's visit has purportedly "solidified" the US-Vietnam bilateral ties into a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership", in what the White House described as Vietnam's highest tier of international partnership.

But below the surface of the elevating US-Vietnam relationship, Hanoi also has plans to purchase a significant arsenal of weapons from Russia in defiance of American sanctions, according to an internal Vietnamese government document dated March 2023, New York Times reported.

Vietnam's potential defence ties with Russia: What does the document reveal?

The document from Vietnam's Ministry of Finance reportedly outlines Vietnam's strategy to modernise its military by secretly funding defence acquisitions through transactions within a joint Vietnamese-Russian oil venture in Siberia.

The document, signed by a Vietnamese deputy finance minister, highlights Vietnam's efforts to strengthen strategic trust with Russia, particularly at a time when Russian defence exports have come under Western scrutiny amid its offensive in Ukraine.

Funds for these arms would be transferred within the accounts of a Russian-Vietnamese joint venture called Rusvietpetro, which operates in northern Russia's oil and natural gas sector.

What does it mean?

For Vietnam, the move is reflective of its historical reliance on Russian weaponry and will to dodge the US sanctions against countries buying Russian arms.

The US sanctions have purportedly disrupted Vietnam's plans to upgrade its military, crucial for countering Chinese expansionist in the South China Sea. Such sanctions, however, have partly pushed Vietnam to forge renewed defence ties with countries such as India. New Delhi and Vietnam have signed a Joint Vision Statement on the India-Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030, "which will significantly enhance the scope and scale of existing defence cooperation".

Why is it difficult for Vietnam to move away from Russian weapons?

The challenges faced by the Vietnamese in diversifying the supplies for their defence needs are not much different from their Indian counterparts.

One of the most practical challenges remains with the control boards that are in Cyrillic for the fighter jets and submarines that New Delhi and Hanoi have imported from Russia and erstwhile Soviet Union over the decades. A shift from Cyrillic requires both time (in terms of training duration for another system) and money, of course.

Vietnam's ties with the United States and Russia: What's the bottom line?

Vietnam's ties with Russia and the United States underscore the geopolitical tensions in the region elevated by Chinese expansionist practices in the region, with Hanois' historical allegiances and practical considerations in context of its improving ties with the United States are shaping the decisions related to its defence needs.

