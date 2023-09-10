US, Vietnam sign 'comprehensive strategic partnership' during Biden's visit

The United States and Vietnam on Sunday (September 10) signed the deal to deepen relations and cooperation on strategic supply during a visit by US President Joe Biden to the Asian nation. Biden's visit to Vietnam has come amid increasing Chinese influence and assertiveness in the region.

Biden flew to Vietnam after attending G20 Summit in New Delhi. He met Nguyen Phu Trong, leader of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party. He signed off on a "comprehensive strategic partnership" which is Vietnam's highest level of diplomatic ties.

The US has in recent years, sought to take proactive steps in the Indo-Pacific, particularly in the South China Sea area. China has been attempting to enhance its influence in the region.

"This can be the beginning of even a greater era of cooperation," Biden said as he met Trong, Vietnam's paramount leader.

"Vietnam and the United States are critical partners at what I would argue is a very critical time."

The deal with Vietnam puts the US on a par with China and other countries like Russia, India and South Korea, in the Vietnamese hierarchy of diplomatic relations.

"We're deepening our cooperation on critical emerging technologies, particularly around building a more resilient semiconductor supply chain," Biden said.

Trong thanked Biden for his contribution to improving US-Vietnamese ties. He said Vietnam would work hard to implement the new agreement with the US.

Rare earth minerals in the mix

Ahead of Biden's arrival, US Deputy National Security Advisor Joe Finer told reporters that talks between the US and Vietnam would also cover supplies of rare earth minerals which are used in the manufacture of high-tech devices like smartphones and electric car batteries.

Vietnam has world's second-largest deposits of rare earth minerals after China. US has said that Vietnam has a key role to play as it aims to source less from China.

Biden moved last month to restrict US investment in Chinese technology in sensitive areas including semiconductors, quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

Vietnam has been careful as to not seem taking sides between US and China. However, it has been wary of US concerns about growing Chinese assertiveness particularly in the South China Sea.

However, a report in The New York Times just ahead of Biden's visit said that Vietnam was secretly seeking to buy arms from Russia. This is in contravention of US sanctions.

The report cited a Vietnamese finance ministry document that laid out plans to fund arms purchases from the Kremlin through a joint oil and gas project in Siberia.

