WATCH | Two nurses protect a room full of newborns during Turkey earthquake

A week ago, Turkey and Syria were rocked by one of the most powerful earthquakes in recent memory that has already taken the lives of over 33,000. As the rescue and rehabilitation process continues, a uniquely humane video from Turkey has gone viral on realms of social media, showing two nurses who chose to save the lives of newborns, instead of their own in the face of a calamity.

A CCTV video clip from a hospital in Gaziantep shows two nurses, identified as Devlet Nizam and Gazwal Caliksan, running to the room where infants were kept in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (ICU) when the earthquake struck.

While most people would have run outdoors to protect themselves, the two nurses came and stood by the incubators to stop them from falling over. Throughout the quake, while everything shook inside the room, the courageous nurses held their own and protected the babies.

Sağlıkçılarımız şahane insanlar👏#GaziantepBüyükşehir İnayet Topçuoğlu Hastanemiz yenidoğan yoğun bakım ünitesinde, 7.7'lik #deprem esnasında minik bebekleri korumak için Hemşire Devlet Nizam ve Gazel Çalışkan tarafından gösterilen gayreti anlatacak kelime var mı?



Their act of courage is now receiving widespread applause. One of the netizens said, "Salute to each and every Nurse for protecting the newborn babies," while another added, "This is humanity...care for human life. This is what they have been taught. God bless these nurses."

While the entire world prays for Turkey and Syria to come out of the perilous situation, the pictures of newborns being rescued and survivors being dug out after being trapped under the debris for hundreds of hours have restored some faith in humanity.

Notably, the epicentre for the first quake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale was near Nurdagi in Gaziantep province, the Syrian border.

Gaziantep has come out as one of the worst-hit areas after the earthquake. According to the state media, police have detained around 130 contractors after multiple buildings collapsed in Sanliurfa and Gaziantep.

Around 6,000 buildings collapsed in the region, sparking anger in the public over the poor quality of construction. Powerful, multiple earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria last Monday, causing destruction on an unprecedented scale.

