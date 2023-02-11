Turkey quake aftermath: Miracle rescue saves 2-month-old baby after 128 hours in debris

The deadly earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria this week has left a vast trail of devastation with tens of thousands declared dead so far. But with the successful rescue of children and infants as young as two-months old from under the rubble of collapsed buildings, a small stream of miracles too has become the part and parcel of the region's quake devastation.

On Saturday, a two-month-old baby was rescued from earthquake rubble after 128 hours in debris in southern Turkey. The baby survived the deadly disaster and was immediately taken to the hospital for medical checks, Anadolu Agency reported.

Such a stream of miracles continue to stick together the hopes of thousands of Turkish and Syrian citizens whose kins are hoped to be alive under the rubble that realigned the region's topography with a vast trail of destruction on February 6th.

Turkey earthquake tragedy: Miracle rescues continue

Earlier in the day, a couple was rescued in Turkey's southeastern Adiyaman province. Before that, a 13-year-old boy in Turkey's southern Hatay province was rescued from the rubble.

Previously, an Azerbaijani rescue team pulled a 50-year-old woman out of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras province 120 hours after the earthquake hit the region.

On Saturday, the Turkey-Armenia border was reopened for the first time in 35 years to carry humanitarian aid to quake-affected people in Turkey.

Death toll from Monday's powerful earthquakes climbed to 21,043, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey confirmed.

The earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 were centred in the country's Kahramanmaras province. They were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces of the country.

