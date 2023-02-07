ugc_banner

WATCH | Drone footage shows the devastating earthquake aftermath in Turkey

AnkaraEdited By: Abhinav SinghUpdated: Feb 07, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

Aftershocks as powerful as the initial earthquake caused more damage to the region. UN has predicted there could be 20,000 casualties 

Powerful, multiple earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, causing destruction on an unprecedented scale. Over 4,300 casualties have been confirmed so far while thousands more are feared to be dead. The situation is grim and pictures and videos paint an even more dystopian picture. 

The epicenter for the first quake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale was near Nurdagi in Gaziantep province, the Syrian border. The tremor was so powerful that it flattened high-rise buildings across the two countries. 

The situation turned pear-shaped later when an aftershock measuring 7.5 hit the region. An aftershock being nearly as powerful as the first one caused additional damage and left seismologists scratching their heads. 

Going by the initial estimates, United Nations has predicted that the death toll could rise to more than 20,000.

With a long rescue and rehabilitation process ahead, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a seven-day national mourning on Monday. 

"Due to the earthquakes that took place in our country on February 6, 2023, a national mourning period was declared for seven days. Our flag will be hoisted at half-mast until sunset on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in all our country and foreign representations," tweeted Erdogan. 

In the aftermath of the earthquake, countries across the world have come together to help Turkey and Syria. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to send the country's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to aid in the rescue operation while US President Joe Biden said his country will provide all relief necessary. 

(With inputs from agencies)

