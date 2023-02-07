WATCH | Drone footage shows the devastating earthquake aftermath in Turkey

Powerful, multiple earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, causing destruction on an unprecedented scale. Over 4,300 casualties have been confirmed so far while thousands more are feared to be dead. The situation is grim and pictures and videos paint an even more dystopian picture.

The epicenter for the first quake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale was near Nurdagi in Gaziantep province, the Syrian border. The tremor was so powerful that it flattened high-rise buildings across the two countries.

The situation turned pear-shaped later when an aftershock measuring 7.5 hit the region. An aftershock being nearly as powerful as the first one caused additional damage and left seismologists scratching their heads.

Going by the initial estimates, United Nations has predicted that the death toll could rise to more than 20,000.

WATCH: A drone video released by Humanitarian Relief Foundation shows the extent of destruction in Hatay province in Turkey, which was rocked by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake pic.twitter.com/r0525qBw9r — Reuters (@Reuters) February 7, 2023 ×

#BREAKING



Video from drone footage shows complete devastation in the town of Adana in Turkey. Several buildings have been completely leveled from the 7.8 earthquake.



There’s a possibility of over 10,000 deaths in Turkey and Syria #Turkiye #Tsunami #Turkey #earthquake pic.twitter.com/4FQJlVDard — Mälbec (@OfficialMalbec) February 6, 2023 ×

With a long rescue and rehabilitation process ahead, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a seven-day national mourning on Monday.

"Due to the earthquakes that took place in our country on February 6, 2023, a national mourning period was declared for seven days. Our flag will be hoisted at half-mast until sunset on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in all our country and foreign representations," tweeted Erdogan.

6 Şubat 2023 tarihinde ülkemizde meydana gelen depremler sebebiyle yedi gün süreyle millî yas ilan edilmiştir. Bütün yurtta ve dış temsilciliklerimizde 12 Şubat 2023 Pazar günü güneşin batışına kadar bayrağımız yarıya çekilecektir. pic.twitter.com/WsXvTpyr6y — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) February 6, 2023 ×

In the aftermath of the earthquake, countries across the world have come together to help Turkey and Syria. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to send the country's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to aid in the rescue operation while US President Joe Biden said his country will provide all relief necessary.

(With inputs from agencies)