Watch | This is how Australian people reacted when a kangaroo walked into a bar

What would you do if a kangaroo walked into a bar you and your friends went to for lunch? When this happened in reality in Australia, people seem unfazed by the incident.

A video for the same is going viral on social media in which the marsupial, who belongs to the family Macropodidae, casually walks inside a bar located in John Forrest National Park.

People can be seen ordering food when it happens but surprisingly, they don't even bat an eyelid.

The video was shared on Facebook-owned social platform Instagram by an account that has the username 'Australian animals'.

Its caption is ''unexpected visitor'' and it has over 85,500 likes and more than 880 comments as well.

An Instagram user commented, ''We love that everyone there just looked at him and was like 'hm nice' and then kept waiting in line.''

Another wrote ''Doesn’t look ‘unexpected.’ Everyone just moved and went about their business. It didn’t cause a fuss either. Looks like a frequent customer.''

Meanwhile, a third user commented ''The wildflower tavern in John Forrest National park, it’s being shut down by the Western Australian state government to make way for a cafe and retail space. Make a fuss if you don’t want it to be shut down! It’s going to be a great loss.''

The video has gone viral and has garnered approximately 2.2 million views after being first posted on April 6.

John Forrest National Park in Perth was the first national park to open in Western Australia and is famous for its regular outing for the local kangaroo population.