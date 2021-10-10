Australia: Police suspect mass slaughter as 14 kangaroos found dead in New South Wales

Police officials of New South Wales have launched an investigation after more than a dozen kangaroos were found dead on an Australian coast.

New South Wales police have reported that 14 kangaroos were found dead at two sites near the Batemans Bay on Saturday morning.

Police officials reached the Long Beach area at 7 am after the department received several reports of a number of kangaroos lying dead on the beach.

Officials found five adult kangaroos and one dead joey in Blairs Road and Sandy Place. However, later the officials were informed that seven more adult kangaroos and a joey were dead in the Maloneys Beach area.

While the investigation hasn’t found conclusion yet, officials have reported that initial inquiries have suggested that these kangaroos may have been deliberately killed by someone.

The police department has meanwhile decided to thoroughly examine CCTV footage and are also interviewing several witnesses.

Meanwhile, the police officials have also appealed locals to come forward with any relevant information. For now, the police has asked for more information on drivers of two white vehicles that were spotted around Blairs Road and Sandy Place at Long Beach and Maloneys Drive, as well as Hibiscus Close at Maloneys Beach, between 10pm on Friday and 12.30am on Saturday.