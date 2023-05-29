WATCH | Service dog receives honorary diploma along with owner at graduation ceremony

An adorable video of a service dog, named Justin, being awarded with a diploma at the commencement ceremony for New Jersey’s Seton Hall University has won millions of hearts worldwide.

In the video, shared by university's official social media handle, Seton Hall's Joseph E. Nyre can be seen presenting Grace Mariani and Justin, her service dog, with their degrees.

"Seton Hall President Joseph E. Nyre, Ph.D. presents Justin, the service dog for Grace Mariani, of Mahwah, NJ, with a diploma for attending all of Grace’s classes at Seton Hall," posted official Twitter account of Seton Hall.

The students present at the graduation ceremony can be heard cheering loudly as Justin accepted the degree. Many gave the pooch a standing ovation while its wheelchair-bound owner smiled in the adorable moment captured in the video.

Seton Hall president Joseph E. Nyre can be seen raising both his hands as Justin holds the document in its mouth after sniffing it.

The cannine was presented with the rolled up document to celebrate its dedication for not only assisting her owner Mariani but also attending all of her classes during her time at school.

In a conversation with CBS News, the university said that Mariani graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree and aims to teach elementary and special education.

The dog was provided to Grace by a non-profit organisation named Canine Companions. The organisation took to Twitter and wrote "Our client, Grace and her Canine Companions #servicedog Justin graduated from @SetonHall, and now, the entire country is cheering them on! Congratulations, Grace and Justin!".

The users appreciated the dog's dedication and congratulated Justin and its owner.

"It was great to have been in the same training class at Canine Companions as Grace and Justin! What a wonderful moment," commented a user.

"This has to be the sweetest thing I have ever seen! I cheered with everyone! Well worth the ovation! Congratulations, Grace and Justin!" wrote another.

"Yea Grace & Justin! Service dogs give people the independence they couldn't have. Such a special dog & the people they serve. We just don't deserve dogs," remarked the third.