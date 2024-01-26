Watch: Russian Embassy dances to Gadar song to mark India's Republic Day

To mark India's 75th Republic Day, the Russian Embassy in New Delhi gave a unique tribute to the country and danced on a hit song from last year's bumper hit Gadar 2. Staffers of the embassy, professional dancers, and children dressed in traditional Indian attires and danced the popular song 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke'. The video was shared on the official page of the Russian Embassy on X.



"Happy Republic Day, #India! From Russia with love," the Russian embassy said while sharing a video on X on Friday.

Russian ambassador to India Denis Alipov also took to X to extend greetings for India's special day. In his message, Alipov hailed the friendship between Russia and India.



"Warmest congratulations on the #RepublicDay, India! Wishing our Indian friends prosperity, well-being and very bright #AmritKaal! Long live #Bharat! Long live Rusi-Bharatiya Dosti!," wrote Alipov.

The annual Republic Day parade took place at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. France's President Emmanuel Macron was this year's chief guest at the event. The parade was women-centric this year, with 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka' as the main themes.