Republic Day 2024: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and other celebs extend wishes

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day today (January 26). On this day in 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect, and over the years, the country has been celebrating the historic day by hosting the annual parade in Delhi, the capital city of India.

Republic Day 2024 LIVE: March of India's grit and glory underway in New Delhi The Republic Day parade, which is the main attraction of the celebration, shows the country's cultural diversity, unity, and power of Indian forces as different regiments of the Indian Air Force, Navy, Army, and police put their might on display. As the entire nation is celebrating its 74th Republic Day today, our stars from the film fraternity extended their heartfelt wishes. Celebrities including legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kamal Haasan, and Suniel Shetty, among others, took to their respective social media handles to share warm wishes. Stars Republic Day.

Akshay Kumar shared a video with his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff, as they both can be seen running with an Indian flag. Sharing the video, he wrote, "New India, new confidence, new vision. Our time has come. Happy Republic Day. Jai Hindâ€æJai Bharat (sic)."

Jr. NTR wrote, "Saluting our democracy and the glory of the Indian Constitution. Happy 75th Republic Day (sic)."

Standing tall with pride as we mark the grand occasion of India's 75th Republic Day. Today, let's cherish the legacy of our rich heritage, salute the sacrifices of our heroes, and look forward to a future where unity and progress reign supreme. Jai Hind! #HappyRepublicDay

Amitabh Bachchan shared a video with specially-abled children as they performed the ''Jana Gana Mana'', the national anthem of India.



Alongside the video, he wrote, “T 4901 – गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ.”

Mahesh Babu wrote, "Saluting the spirit of unity, diversity, and resilience, on the occasion of India's 75th #RepublicDay."

Kamal Haasan wrote, ''India is celebrating its 75th year of republicanism as a pioneer in proclaiming to the world the great democratic philosophy of government by the people for the people. Heart is proud to be an Indian citizen. Happy Republic Day to all.''