France will welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030, President Macron announces

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday (Jan 26) announced the goal of welcoming 30,000 Indian students by 2030 in his country. Terming it an "ambitious target", Macron said he was "determined" to make it happen.

Macron, who is currently in India as chief guest at the Republic Day parade, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to outline how the plan would boost academic ties between the two historic allies.

"We are launching new pathways in order to learn French in public schools with the initiative "French for All, French for a Better Future". We are developing the network of Alliances françaises, with new centres to learn French," read the statement.

"We are creating international classes which will allow students, who do not necessarily speak French, to join our universities. Last, but not least, we will facilitate the visa process for any former Indian students who studied in France," it added.



It’s a very ambitious target, but I am determined to make it happen.



The French president highlighted that the visa process would also be streamlined for students who had previously studied in the European nation, making it easier for them to return.

"India and France have so much to do together, now and in the future. We will achieve this with you, our young people, in exchange and cooperation, in trust, in friendship!" he added.

Macron arrived in India on Thursday (Jan 25) afternoon and landed in the northern Indian city of Jaipur where he, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a roadshow.

Macron, the sixth French leader to attend India's Republic Day parade has been a trusted ally of New Delhi. After India extended the invitation for the parade, following the alleged refusal by the US president, Macron immediately accepted the request.

India-France ties: Defence remains top focus

President Macron’s visit is also aimed at strengthening the France-India strategic partnership that the two leaders signed up in Paris on July 14 through the Horizon 2047 Roadmap.

India had ordered 36 Rafale jets from France in 2015 and the Indian Air Force received the last of these fighter aircraft in December 2022.

In July 2023, during PM Modi's Paris visit, the two countries signed up to "extend their ground-breaking defence cooperation in advanced aeronautical technologies by supporting the joint development of a combat aircraft engine".

The two countries are also key partners in the Indo-Pacific region, where they remain "open to inviting strategic partner countries in the region to participate in Indo-French [naval] exercises".