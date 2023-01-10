Watch | Russian charter plane's rear door opens mid-air; passenger shares horrifying video

A rear door of a Russian charter plane of IrAero opened mid-flight making passengers aboard fear for their lives which also sucked their luggage into the void. An-26 plane's rear door sprang open soon after its takeoff. The incident took place on Monday. According to the New York Post, the aircraft was carrying some 25 individuals including six crew members during take-off. The Carrier Aero said that the partial opening of the door happened at an altitude of 2800-2900 metres.

One of the passengers shared a video of the dramatic incident which clearly showed the visible gaping rear door on the plane. It also showed the passenger who recorded it sitting calmly in his seat, as a curtain flapped behind him by the open door.

Fortunately, no case of injuries has been reported. According to Daily Mail, an investigation is underway into the incident.



According to New Zealand Herald, the plane circled back and successfully landed again in Magan, once the cabin was re-pressurised. The media outlet also added that the aircraft also involved a 43-year-old Antonov 26 and RA-26174 which had been operating since August 1979.

Meanwhile, since some consider the video shared on social media platforms to be horrifying, Anton Gerashchenko, Ukraine's internal affairs minister, also shared a video and compared boarding a plane in Russia to playing Russian Roulette.



The post read, "A hatch of the Russian AN-26-100 plane flying to Magadan opened right in the sky. 25 people were on board. The pilots began landing right away. A new name for Russian roulette - "Russian plane?"

